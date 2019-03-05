Rays 7, Bulls 2

South Florida Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Ga.Zech rf 4 0 1 0 V.Brjan 2b 3 1 0 0 Phllips cf 1 1 0 0 Mstrbni 2b 0 0 0 0 Schrepf rf 2 0 1 0 M.Znino c 0 0 0 0 J.Gnord 1b 3 1 1 1 Sllivan c 2 0 0 0 J.Crtez c 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez c 1 0 0 0 Chtfeld lf 4 0 0 0 B.McKay dh 2 1 1 0 Detrich c 2 0 1 1 Tr.Gray ph 1 0 0 0 Sllivan c- 2 0 0 0 M.Gomez rf 2 1 1 1 J.Sntos 2b 1 0 1 0 Gustave rf 2 0 0 0 Gnzalez ss 2 0 0 0 D.Kelly 1b 3 2 1 0 Dy.Buck 3b 2 0 0 0 Russell 1b 1 0 0 0 A.Bello 3b 2 0 0 0 K.Padlo 3b 3 1 1 1 Bodrato dh 3 0 0 0 Proctor 3b 0 0 0 0 J.Feist ss 3 0 0 0 N.Lukes lf 3 0 2 2 Brndage lf 2 0 0 0 Placios ss 3 0 0 0 J.Marte ss 2 1 0 0 T.Mlone cf 1 0 0 0 Chester cf 0 0 0 1 Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 31 7 6 5

South Florida 200 000 000—2 Tampa Bay 400 020 10x—7

E_Sullivan (1), Gonzalez 2 (2), Feist (1). LOB_South Florida 5, Tampa Bay 13. 2B_Genord (1), Santos (1), Lukes (1). SB_Phillips (1), Dietrich (1), Brujan (1). SF_Gomez (1), Chester (1).

IP H R ER BB SO South Florida Doudican L, 0-1 1 3 4 4 2 1 Burns 3 1 0 0 2 5 Yager 1 2 2 1 2 0 Stewart 1 0 0 0 2 1 Eason 1 0 1 0 1 0 Marini 1 0 0 0 1 0 Tampa Bay Snell 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 Day W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Roe H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Alvarado H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Campbell H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 O’Brien H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Linares 1 0 0 0 0 0 Lawson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Moss 1 1 0 0 0 1 Sanders 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Stewart (Russell), Snell (Phillips).

Umpires_Home, Cord Coslor; First, Joe Crone; Second, Jesus Miranda; Third, Moe Moge.

T_2:49. A_2,585

