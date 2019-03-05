Rays 7, Bulls 2

|South Florida
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ga.Zech rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|V.Brjan 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Phllips cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mstrbni 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schrepf rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Znino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gnord 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Sllivan c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Crtez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chtfeld lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.McKay dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Detrich c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Tr.Gray ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sllivan c-
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gomez rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Sntos 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gustave rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Kelly 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Dy.Buck 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Russell 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Bello 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Padlo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Bodrato dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Proctor 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Feist ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lukes lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|Brndage lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Placios ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Marte ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|T.Mlone cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Chester cf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|31
|7
|6
|5
|South Florida
|200
|000
|000—2
|Tampa Bay
|400
|020
|10x—7
E_Sullivan (1), Gonzalez 2 (2), Feist (1). LOB_South Florida 5, Tampa Bay 13. 2B_Genord (1), Santos (1), Lukes (1). SB_Phillips (1), Dietrich (1), Brujan (1). SF_Gomez (1), Chester (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|South Florida
|Doudican L, 0-1
|1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Burns
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Yager
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Stewart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Eason
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Marini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Snell
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Day W, 1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Roe H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alvarado H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Campbell H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O’Brien H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Linares
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lawson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by_Stewart (Russell), Snell (Phillips).
Umpires_Home, Cord Coslor; First, Joe Crone; Second, Jesus Miranda; Third, Moe Moge.
T_2:49. A_2,585
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.