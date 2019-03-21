Rays 8, Braves 1

|Atlanta
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Incarte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dmritte lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ke.Wong 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O.Albes 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|To.Pham lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|R.Unroe 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rbrtson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Riley 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Br.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cntrras pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Znino c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|A.Dvall lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|M.James c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lopez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Wilkins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Smlnski cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Bnson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Na.Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|LaMarre rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Coats dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|I.Wlson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Kzm Jr. ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|J.Ramos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|B.Rowen rp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|M.Money ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|R.Ortga cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|10
|1
|Totals
|31
|8
|9
|8
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|000—1
|Tampa Bay
|600
|110
|00x—8
E_Flowers (2). DP_Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Heredia (1), Lowe (2). HR_Riley (2), Lowe (3), Zunino (4), Lowe (3). CS_Albies (2), Lowe (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Wright L, 1-2
|2-3
|4
|6
|6
|2
|2
|Rowen
|2 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Winkler
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Carle
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Leyva
|BS, 0-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burrows
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Tampa Bay
|McKay W, 1-0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Castillo
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chirinos
|3 2-3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Yarbrough
|2 2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:32. A_4,045
