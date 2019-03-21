Rays 8, Braves 1

Atlanta Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Incarte cf 3 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 Dmritte lf 1 0 1 0 Ke.Wong 3b 1 0 0 0 O.Albes 2b 3 0 1 0 To.Pham lf 2 1 0 0 R.Unroe 2b 1 0 0 0 Rbrtson ss 4 1 1 0 A.Riley 3b 3 1 1 1 Br.Lowe 2b 4 1 2 3 Flowers c 3 0 1 0 A.Grcia rf 4 1 1 0 Cntrras pr 1 0 1 0 M.Znino c 3 1 1 1 A.Dvall lf 3 0 2 0 M.James c 0 0 0 0 J.Lopez ss 1 0 0 0 Heredia cf 2 2 1 0 Wilkins 1b 3 0 1 0 Smlnski cf 1 0 0 0 G.Bnson 1b 1 0 0 0 Na.Lowe 1b 4 1 2 4 LaMarre rf 3 0 0 0 J.Coats dh 3 0 1 0 I.Wlson rf 1 0 0 0 Kzm Jr. ss 3 0 1 0 J.Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 B.Rowen rp 1 0 0 0 M.Money ph 1 0 1 0 R.Ortga cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 1 10 1 Totals 31 8 9 8

Atlanta 100 000 000—1 Tampa Bay 600 110 00x—8

E_Flowers (2). DP_Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Heredia (1), Lowe (2). HR_Riley (2), Lowe (3), Zunino (4), Lowe (3). CS_Albies (2), Lowe (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Wright L, 1-2 2-3 4 6 6 2 2 Rowen 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Winkler 1 3 1 1 0 1 Carle 1 1 1 1 0 2 Leyva BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Burrows 2 0 0 0 2 0 Tampa Bay McKay W, 1-0 2 2 1 1 0 4 Castillo 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Chirinos 3 2-3 6 0 0 1 3 Yarbrough 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 4

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:32. A_4,045

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.