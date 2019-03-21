Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Rays 8, Braves 1

March 21, 2019
 
Atlanta Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Incarte cf 3 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0
Dmritte lf 1 0 1 0 Ke.Wong 3b 1 0 0 0
O.Albes 2b 3 0 1 0 To.Pham lf 2 1 0 0
R.Unroe 2b 1 0 0 0 Rbrtson ss 4 1 1 0
A.Riley 3b 3 1 1 1 Br.Lowe 2b 4 1 2 3
Flowers c 3 0 1 0 A.Grcia rf 4 1 1 0
Cntrras pr 1 0 1 0 M.Znino c 3 1 1 1
A.Dvall lf 3 0 2 0 M.James c 0 0 0 0
J.Lopez ss 1 0 0 0 Heredia cf 2 2 1 0
Wilkins 1b 3 0 1 0 Smlnski cf 1 0 0 0
G.Bnson 1b 1 0 0 0 Na.Lowe 1b 4 1 2 4
LaMarre rf 3 0 0 0 J.Coats dh 3 0 1 0
I.Wlson rf 1 0 0 0
Kzm Jr. ss 3 0 1 0
J.Ramos ph 1 0 0 0
B.Rowen rp 1 0 0 0
M.Money ph 1 0 1 0
R.Ortga cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 1 10 1 Totals 31 8 9 8
Atlanta 100 000 000—1
Tampa Bay 600 110 00x—8

E_Flowers (2). DP_Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Heredia (1), Lowe (2). HR_Riley (2), Lowe (3), Zunino (4), Lowe (3). CS_Albies (2), Lowe (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Wright L, 1-2 2-3 4 6 6 2 2
Rowen 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Winkler 1 3 1 1 0 1
Carle 1 1 1 1 0 2
Leyva BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Burrows 2 0 0 0 2 0
Tampa Bay
McKay W, 1-0 2 2 1 1 0 4
Castillo 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Chirinos 3 2-3 6 0 0 1 3
Yarbrough 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 4

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:32. A_4,045

