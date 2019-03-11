Rays 8, Phillies 2

Tampa Bay Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Br.Lowe 2b 3 2 1 2 McCtchn lf 3 1 1 1 Brsseau 2b 0 0 0 0 Rbinson lf 1 0 0 0 W.Admes ss 4 0 1 2 J.Sgura ss 3 1 1 1 T.Walls ss 1 0 0 0 A.Knapp c 1 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 3 1 2 0 B.Hrper rf 1 0 0 0 Jo.Lowe cf 2 0 0 0 Haseley rf 2 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 2 1 1 3 Ralmuto c 3 0 0 0 Bnfacio lf 1 0 0 0 Wlliams 3b 1 0 0 0 Na.Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 Rdrguez 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Znino c 3 1 1 0 Walding 1b 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez c 1 0 0 0 Kingery cf 3 0 0 0 J.Coats lf 3 1 1 0 D.Czens cf 1 0 0 0 M.Gomez rf 1 0 0 0 Gsselin 3b 2 0 1 0 Ke.Wong 3b 2 1 0 0 G.Petit 3b 1 0 0 0 K.Padlo 3b 1 0 0 0 D.Btera dh 2 0 1 0 Smlnski dh 4 1 2 1 G.Ngepe 2b 3 0 0 0 Totals 35 8 9 8 Totals 31 2 4 2

Tampa Bay 140 021 000—8 Philadelphia 000 200 000—2

E_Padlo (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Lowe (6), Kiermaier 2 (4). HR_Garcia (3), Smolinski (2), McCutchen (1), Segura (1). SF_Garcia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Snell W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 2 Beeks 2 2 2 2 1 2 Font 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Chirinos 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 4 Yarbrough 1 0 0 0 0 2 Philadelphia Velasquez L, 0-2 2 5 5 5 2 4 Rios S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Beato 1 1 0 0 0 0 Eickhoff 2 3 3 3 0 1 Neshek 1 0 0 0 0 3 Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Nicasio BS, 0-3 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Morgan 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:39. A_9,848

