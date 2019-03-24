Real Salt Lake-Los Angeles FC, Sums

Real Salt Lake 1 0—1 Los Angeles FC 1 1—2

First half_1, Real Salt Lake, Kreilach, 1 (penalty kick), 35th minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Rossi, 2, 40th.

Second half_3, Los Angeles FC, Zimmermann, 1 (Hamalainen), 90th.

Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Andrew Putna; Los Angeles FC, Tyler Miller, Pablo Sisniega.

Yellow Cards_Los Angeles FC, Harvey, 18th; Horta, 21st. Real Salt Lake, Luiz, 4th; Saucedo, 24th; Beckerman, 55th; Kreilach, 79th; Herrera, 90th.

Red Cards_Real Salt Lake, Portillo, 84th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson; Felisha Mariscal; Alex Chilowicz. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.

A_22,023.

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Tyler Miller; Steven Beitashour, Jordan Harvey (Niko Hamalainen, 81st), Eddie Segura, Walker Zimmermann; Eduard Atuesta, Andre Horta (Javier Perez, 78th); Latif Blessing, Adama Diomande (Adrien Perez, 79th), Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela.

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Aaron Herrera, Erik Lee Holt, Nedum Onuoha, Donny Toia (Luis Arriaga, 90th); Kyle Beckerman, Damir Kreilach, Everton Luiz, Sebastian Saucedo (Nick Besler, 68th); Brooks Lennon, Tate Schmitt (Justin Portillo, 75th).

