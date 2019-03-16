Listen Live Sports

Real Salt Lake-United, Sums

March 16, 2019 10:26 pm
 
Real Salt Lake 0 0—0
D.C. United 2 3—5

First half_1, D.C. United, Rooney, -2 (penalty kick), 34th minute; 2, D.C. United, Rooney, -1 (Jara), 41st.

Second half_3, D.C. United, Rooney, 0 (Moreno), 65th; 4, D.C. United, Rodriguez, 0 (Rooney), 76th; 5, D.C. United, Segura, 0 (Moreno), 80th.

Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Andrew Putna; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_D.C. United, Canouse, 37th; Moreno, 57th; Rodriguez, 71st. Real Salt Lake, Silva, 32nd; Saucedo, 70th; Baird, 78th.

Red Cards_Real Salt Lake, Savarino, 45th.

Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking; Eduardo Mariscal; Silviu Petrescu. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.

A_17,190.

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Leonardo Jara, Joseph Mora; Luciano Acosta, Paul Arriola (Ulises Segura, 68th), Russell Canouse (Chris Durkin, 75th), Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez (Zoltan Stieber, 79th); Wayne Rooney.

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Marcelo Silva; Kyle Beckerman (Nick Besler, 73rd), Damir Kreilach (Sebastian Saucedo, 63rd), Everton Luiz (Sam Johnson, 62nd), Albert Rusnak, Jefferson Savarino; Corey Baird, Brooks Lennon.

