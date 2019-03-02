Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Bulls-Crew, Sums

March 2, 2019 6:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York 1 0—1
Columbus 1 0—1

First half_1, New York, Ivan, 1 (Valot), 6th minute; 2, Columbus, Sauro, 1 (Higuain), 41st.

Second half_None.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles, Evan Louro; Columbus, Zack Steffen, Joe Bendik.

Yellow Cards_New York, Long, 27th; Casseres Jr, 68th. Columbus, Afful, 16th; Trapp, 31st; Santos, 74th; Francis, 90th.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski; Brian Dunn; Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Matt Franz.

A_17,931.

___

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Kyle Duncan (Sean Nealis, 64th), Aaron Long (Tim Parker, 46th), Michael Murillo, Amro Tarek; Vincent Bezecourt, Cristian Casseres Jr, Marcus Epps (Alex Muyl, 59th), Omir Fernandez, Florian Valot; Andreas Ivan.

Columbus_Zack Steffen; Harrison Afful, Waylon Francis, Jonathan Mensah, Gaston Sauro; Artur, Federico Higuain, Wil Trapp; Justin Meram (Robinho, 79th), Pedro Santos, Gyasi Zardes.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.