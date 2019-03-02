Red Bulls-Crew, Sums

|New York
|1
|0—1
|Columbus
|1
|0—1
First half_1, New York, Ivan, 1 (Valot), 6th minute; 2, Columbus, Sauro, 1 (Higuain), 41st.
Second half_None.
Goalies_New York, Luis Robles, Evan Louro; Columbus, Zack Steffen, Joe Bendik.
Yellow Cards_New York, Long, 27th; Casseres Jr, 68th. Columbus, Afful, 16th; Trapp, 31st; Santos, 74th; Francis, 90th.
Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski; Brian Dunn; Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Matt Franz.
A_17,931.
___
New York_Luis Robles; Kyle Duncan (Sean Nealis, 64th), Aaron Long (Tim Parker, 46th), Michael Murillo, Amro Tarek; Vincent Bezecourt, Cristian Casseres Jr, Marcus Epps (Alex Muyl, 59th), Omir Fernandez, Florian Valot; Andreas Ivan.
Columbus_Zack Steffen; Harrison Afful, Waylon Francis, Jonathan Mensah, Gaston Sauro; Artur, Federico Higuain, Wil Trapp; Justin Meram (Robinho, 79th), Pedro Santos, Gyasi Zardes.
