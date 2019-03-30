Red Bulls-Fire, Sums

New York 0 0—0 Chicago 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Chicago, Parker, 0 (own goal), 48th minute.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara; Chicago, David Ousted, Stefan Cleveland.

Yellow Cards_Chicago, Sapong, 47th.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking; Brian Dunn; Fotis Bazakos. 4th Official_Farhad Dadkho.

A_12,013.

Lineups

Chicago_David Ousted; Johan Kappelhof, Marcelo; Mo Adams, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Jeremiah Gutjahr, Aleksandar Katai (Nico Gaitan, 63rd), Dax McCarty, Bastian Schweinsteiger; Nemanja Nikolic (Djordje Mihailovic, 80th), C.J. Sapong.

New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence (Connor Lade, 81st), Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Sean Davis, Kaku, Alex Muyl, Daniel Royer (Andreas Ivan, 61st), Marc Rzatkowski (Mathias Jorgensen, 71st); Bradley Wright-Phillips.

