Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 3, Rays 2

March 17, 2019 4:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rbrtson 3b 3 1 1 0 Br.Holt 2b 3 1 1 0
K.Padlo 3b 1 0 0 0 B.Ntzer 2b 1 0 0 0
To.Pham dh 3 0 0 0 E.Nunez dh 2 0 0 0
Smlnski ph 2 0 0 0 J.Witte ph 2 1 1 0
Ya.Diaz 1b 2 0 1 0 R.Dvers 3b 3 0 0 0
M.James 1b 1 0 0 0 Rusconi rf 1 0 0 0
A.Grcia rf 3 0 1 1 Mrtinez rf 3 0 1 1
J.Coats rf 1 0 0 0 Da.Mars lf 1 1 1 1
W.Admes ss 2 1 0 0 Bgaerts ss 3 0 0 0
T.Walls ss 1 0 1 0 Ftzgrld ss 1 0 1 1
M.Znino c 3 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 2 0 1 0
Hrnndez c 0 0 0 0 T.Casas 1b 1 0 0 0
Heredia cf 1 0 0 0 Swihart c 2 0 2 0
Gustave cf 0 0 0 0 Vazquez c 1 0 0 0
J.Wndle 2b 3 0 0 1 Hrnndez cf 2 0 0 0
Br.Lowe lf 3 0 0 0 Tavarez cf 1 0 0 0
Chester lf 1 0 0 0 Strgeon lf 2 0 0 0
M.Mller 3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 32 3 8 3
Tampa Bay 011 000 000—2
Boston 100 000 02x—3

E_Coats (1), Bogaerts (2). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Boston 6. 2B_Walls (1), Holt (2), Witte (1), Martinez (1), Fitzgerald (1). SB_Heredia (1), Wendle (1). CS_Heredia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Merritt BS, 0-3 2 4 1 1 0 0
Sulser H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wood H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 1
Milner H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pagan H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 0
Poche L, 0-2 BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 2
Boston
Johnson 2 2-3 2 2 1 2 3
Kelley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hembree 2-3 0 0 0 3 1
Lau 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Brewer BS, 0-2 2 1 0 0 1 0
Mejia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Feltman 2-3 1 0 0 2 2
Smith W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bazardo S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Johnson, Feltman.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Clayton Hamm.

Advertisement

T_2:54. A_9,952

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|27 SubCon Training Workshops 2019
3|28 2019 Healthcare Blockchain Forum
3|28 Genius Machines - The New Age of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy arrives in Marshall Islands to celebrate pacific partnership

Today in History

1794: Naval Act establishes US Navy

Get our daily newsletter.