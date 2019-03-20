Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 6, Orioles 4

March 20, 2019 11:38 pm
 
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bnntndi lf 3 0 2 0 Mullins cf 4 2 3 1
J.Duran lf 2 0 0 0 J.Vllar 2b 2 0 1 2
E.Nunez ss 3 0 0 0 Rnhimer pr 1 0 0 0
Tavarez cf 2 1 1 0 M.Trmbo dh 2 0 1 0
R.Dvers 3b 3 0 1 0 Pterson pr 2 0 0 0
M.Mller 3b 0 1 0 0 C.Davis 1b 3 0 0 0
Mreland 1b 3 0 0 0 C.Perez c 1 0 0 0
B.Ntzer 2b 0 0 0 0 Mancini lf 3 0 0 0
Br.Holt 2b 3 0 0 0 Escarra 1b 1 0 1 0
J.Witte 1b 1 1 0 1 Ri.Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0
Brd Jr. cf 2 1 1 0 Jackson 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Rvera ss 1 1 0 0 J.Sucre c 2 0 1 0
Vazquez c 2 0 0 0 Smt Jr. lf 2 1 1 1
Sa.Leon c 1 0 1 1 R.Mrtin ss 4 0 0 0
Hrnndez rf 3 1 1 0 Yng Jr. rf 3 1 2 0
Rusconi rf 1 0 0 0
S.Trvis dh 3 0 1 0
Centeno ph 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 6 8 2 Totals 34 4 10 4
Boston 001 000 140—6
Baltimore 100 002 100—4

E_Perez (1). DP_Boston 1, Baltimore 2. 2B_Tavarez (2), Mullins (1), Villar (4). HR_Mullins (1), Smith Jr. (1). SB_Benintendi (1), Witte (1). CS_Bradley Jr. (1), Centeno (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Porcello 5 4 1 1 1 1
Mejia 1 3 2 2 0 2
Hembree W, 1-0 1 2 1 1 0 0
Poyner S, 1-4 2 1 0 0 0 3
Baltimore
Bundy 5 1-3 5 1 1 0 3
Bleier 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Scott H, 2 1 0 1 1 1 1
Yacabonis L, 1-1 BS, 0-1 2-3 2 4 3 2 1
Araujo 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_by_Scott (Bradley Jr.).

WP_Scott, Yacabonis.

PB_Perez.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:46. A_8,623

