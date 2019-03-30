Red Sox 7, Mariners 6

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.125
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Nunez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Travis 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|a-Swihart ph-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Vazquez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|b-Moreland ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|6
|3
|8
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.250
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Santana lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.389
|Bruce 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.067
|Moore 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Beckham ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Narvaez c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.154
|Healy 3b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.294
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|4
|10
|Boston
|010
|011
|013—7
|8
|1
|Seattle
|210
|300
|000—6
|8
|1
a-hit by pitch for Travis in the 9th. b-homered for Vazquez in the 9th. c-struck out for Moore in the 9th.
E_Devers (2), Beckham (2). LOB_Boston 4, Seattle 7. 2B_Devers (1), Beckham (2), Healy (3). HR_Bogaerts (1), off Kikuchi; Martinez (1), off Kikuchi; Vazquez (1), off Rosscup; Moreland (1), off Strickland; Smith (1), off Eovaldi; Santana (3), off Eovaldi; Narvaez (1), off Eovaldi. RBIs_Martinez (2), Bogaerts (1), Vazquez (2), Moreland 3 (3), Smith 2 (2), Santana (10), Narvaez (1), Healy (5), Gordon (2). SB_Smith (1). SF_Smith, Gordon.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Bradley Jr.); Seattle 3 (Bruce 2, Encarnacion). RISP_Boston 1 for 6; Seattle 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Nunez, Bradley Jr..
DP_Seattle 2 (Beckham, Bruce), (Gearrin, Narvaez, Healy).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|5
|8
|6
|6
|2
|3
|89
|10.80
|Brewer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|0.00
|Workman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Johnson, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|0.00
|Barnes, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|6
|4
|3
|2
|0
|5
|86
|2.53
|Festa, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
|Rosscup, H, 2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|12
|4.50
|Gearrin, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Strickland, L, 0-1, BS, 1-3
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|11.57
|Elias
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.40
Rosscup pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Rosscup 1-0, Gearrin 1-0. HBP_Strickland (Swihart). WP_Rosscup. PB_Narvaez (1).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:20. A_29,002 (47,943).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.