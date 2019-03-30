Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 7, Mariners 6

March 30, 2019 1:43 am
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .125
Betts rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .400
Martinez dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .333
Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .286
Nunez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Devers 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250
Travis 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .667
a-Swihart ph-c 0 1 0 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .125
Vazquez c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .286
b-Moreland ph-1b 1 1 1 3 0 0 .250
Totals 34 7 8 6 3 8
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .250
Haniger rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .294
Santana lf 3 1 2 1 2 1 .389
Bruce 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .067
Moore 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Encarnacion dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Beckham ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .500
Narvaez c 4 2 2 1 0 1 .154
Healy 3b-1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .294
Gordon 2b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .235
Totals 34 6 8 6 4 10
Boston 010 011 013—7 8 1
Seattle 210 300 000—6 8 1

a-hit by pitch for Travis in the 9th. b-homered for Vazquez in the 9th. c-struck out for Moore in the 9th.

E_Devers (2), Beckham (2). LOB_Boston 4, Seattle 7. 2B_Devers (1), Beckham (2), Healy (3). HR_Bogaerts (1), off Kikuchi; Martinez (1), off Kikuchi; Vazquez (1), off Rosscup; Moreland (1), off Strickland; Smith (1), off Eovaldi; Santana (3), off Eovaldi; Narvaez (1), off Eovaldi. RBIs_Martinez (2), Bogaerts (1), Vazquez (2), Moreland 3 (3), Smith 2 (2), Santana (10), Narvaez (1), Healy (5), Gordon (2). SB_Smith (1). SF_Smith, Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Bradley Jr.); Seattle 3 (Bruce 2, Encarnacion). RISP_Boston 1 for 6; Seattle 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Nunez, Bradley Jr..

DP_Seattle 2 (Beckham, Bruce), (Gearrin, Narvaez, Healy).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi 5 8 6 6 2 3 89 10.80
Brewer 1 0 0 0 2 1 18 0.00
Workman 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Johnson, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 0.00
Barnes, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi 6 4 3 2 0 5 86 2.53
Festa, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.00
Rosscup, H, 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 12 4.50
Gearrin, H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 0.00
Strickland, L, 0-1, BS, 1-3 1-3 2 3 3 0 0 12 11.57
Elias 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.40

Rosscup pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rosscup 1-0, Gearrin 1-0. HBP_Strickland (Swihart). WP_Rosscup. PB_Narvaez (1).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:20. A_29,002 (47,943).

