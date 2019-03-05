Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 8, Nationals 4

March 5, 2019 4:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tzu.Lin cf 4 1 2 3 T.Trner ss 3 1 1 0
C.Mdera rf 1 0 0 0 Stvnson lf 2 0 0 0
Swihart 1b 4 2 2 0 Ju.Soto lf 2 0 0 0
Ockimey 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Tylor rf 2 0 0 0
Mrtinez dh 2 1 0 0 Kndrick 1b 1 0 1 1
Aus.Rei ph 2 0 1 0 J.Wlson pr 2 0 1 0
Vazquez c 3 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 2 0 1 0
Strgeon cf 1 0 0 0 Kieboom pr 1 1 0 0
Hrnndez lf 3 1 1 0 V.Rbles cf 3 0 1 0
Hrnndez c 2 0 1 1 H.Jones pr 1 1 0 0
B.Dlbec 3b 3 1 1 1 B.Snydr rf 2 0 0 0
M.Chvis 2b 2 0 0 0 Ra.Read c 1 0 0 0
D L Grr 2b 3 1 1 1 Au.Voth rp 1 0 1 2
M.Mller 3b 0 0 0 0 Sanchez 3b 3 0 0 0
Matheny rf 3 1 1 1 L.Grcia ss 1 1 1 0
Jo.Wren lf 1 0 0 0 Sverino c 3 0 1 0
Chatham ss 4 0 2 0 Kieboom ph 1 0 0 0
Schrzer sp 1 0 0 0
M.Adams ph 1 0 1 0
Ja.Noll 3b 2 0 1 1
Totals 39 8 12 7 Totals 35 4 10 4
Boston 000 700 100—8
Washington 001 002 001—4

E_Snyder (1). DP_Boston 0, Washington 2. LOB_Boston 7, Washington 7. 2B_Hernandez (2), Chatham (2), Turner (2), Dozier (1). HR_Lin (1). SB_Swihart (1), Turner (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Velazquez 2 2-3 4 1 1 0 3
Kelley W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Poyner 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lakins 1 1 0 0 1 1
Mejia 1 2 2 2 1 0
Tapia BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Taylor 2 3 1 1 0 2
Washington
Scherzer L, 0-1 3 1-3 4 5 5 1 4
Nuno 2-3 4 2 2 0 1
Solis BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Voth 1 2-3 3 1 1 2 3
McGowin BS, 0-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Copeland 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Velazquez (Kendrick).

WP_Taylor.

Advertisement

PB_Severino.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:02. A_7,105

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|12 Military Radar Summit
3|13 Preparing for a Successful CPSR Audit
3|13 Think Gov 2019: Technology for a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force pilots train through virtual simulators

Today in History

1942: US Army launches K-9 Corps

Get our daily newsletter.