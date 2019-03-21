Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 8, Rays 0

March 21, 2019 9:06 pm
 
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Meadows rf 1 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 3 1 1 0
T.Mlone rf 2 0 0 0 Sa.Leon c 1 0 0 0
Ji.Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Betts rf 3 0 1 0
Ya.Diaz 3b 4 0 1 0 Hrnndez rf 1 0 0 0
J.Wndle 2b 2 0 0 0 R.Dvers 3b 2 1 1 2
Krmaier cf 3 0 0 0 S.Trvis 1b 1 0 0 0
Chester cf 1 0 1 0 Mrtinez dh 4 1 1 1
W.Admes ss 3 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 3 1 1 0
Luc.Fox ss 1 0 0 0 K.Sarez lf 1 0 0 0
M.Perez c 4 0 1 0 Br.Holt 1b 3 0 0 0
Bnfacio lf 4 0 1 0 J.Witte 3b 1 0 0 0
M.Gomez dh 3 0 0 0 Pedroia 2b 3 1 2 1
Russell ph 1 0 0 0 Tzu.Lin 2b 1 0 0 0
Brd Jr. cf 3 1 1 0
J.Monge pr 1 1 0 0
Swihart c 2 1 1 0
Ftzgrld ss 2 0 1 2
Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 35 8 10 6
Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0
Boston 105 002 00x—8

E_Wendle (1), Adames (2). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Boston 4. 2B_Diaz (1), Martinez (3), Fitzgerald (3). 3B_Devers (2). SB_Meadows (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Wood L, 1-1 2 2 1 1 0 2
Kolarek 2-3 2 3 0 0 0
Pagan 1 1-3 3 2 0 0 1
Drake BS, 0-4 1 0 0 0 1 1
Milner 1 3 2 2 0 0
Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 0
Gardeck S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Velazquez W, 1-1 2 2 0 0 0 0
Hernandez H, 2 1 0 0 0 3 0
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 3
Thornburg 1 0 0 0 3 2
Brewer BS, 0-4 1 1 0 0 0 3
Walden 2 1 0 0 0 3
Feltman 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Velazquez.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:53. A_9,948

