Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 9, Twins 7

March 3, 2019 4:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Adranza 3b 3 2 2 0 Bnntndi lf 3 0 0 0
N.Grdon ss 2 0 0 0 Rusconi rf 2 1 1 0
Ja.Cave cf 4 0 1 0 M.Betts rf 2 1 2 0
Krrigan pr 1 1 1 0 Tzu.Lin rf 1 1 0 0
Astdllo c 3 0 1 1 K.Sarez ph 1 0 0 0
Nvrreto ph 2 1 1 2 Mreland dh 2 0 1 1
Krlloff dh 3 0 1 1 Hrnndez pr 3 0 0 0
Jeffers ph 2 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 1 0 0 0
T.Astin 1b 3 0 1 0 Chatham ss 2 1 2 3
W.Swyer 1b 2 1 1 0 Brd Jr. cf 2 0 0 0
Trreyes ss 2 0 1 0 Ockimey 1b 1 1 1 0
Vldspin 2b 1 1 0 0 E.Nunez 3b 2 0 0 0
La.Wade lf 3 0 0 0 D L Grr 3b 3 1 1 1
Schales 3b 1 0 0 0 Br.Holt 2b 2 0 0 0
Rosales 2b 2 1 1 1 T.Renda 2b 2 1 1 3
Za.Wiel lf 0 0 0 1 Sa.Leon c 2 0 0 0
L.Raley rf 3 0 0 0 Aus.Rei c 1 0 0 0
J.Davis rf 1 0 1 1 M.Chvis 1b 2 1 1 1
Brannen lf 2 1 1 0
Totals 38 7 12 7 Totals 36 9 11 9
Minnesota 001 110 022—7
Boston 001 017 00x—9

E_Schales (2). LOB_Minnesota 8, Boston 9. 2B_Adrianza 2 (2), Sawyer (1), Betts 2 (2), Chatham (1). HR_Navarreto (1), Rosales (2), Renda (2), Chavis (4). SF_Wiel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Gonsalves 3 3 1 1 2 2
De Jong L, 0-2 2 1-3 7 7 7 0 0
Alvarez 2-3 1 1 1 2 2
Morin 1 0 0 0 0 2
Vasquez 1 0 0 0 2 3
Boston
Hernandez 2 1 0 0 2 3
Thornburg 1 2 1 1 0 1
Ramirez 2 3 2 2 0 2
Walden W, 2-0 2 2 0 0 0 3
Weems 1 2 2 2 1 0
Runzler 1 2 2 2 0 1

WP_De Jong.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, John Bacon; Third, Dan Merzel.

Advertisement

T_2:57. A_9,576

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers honor WWII vets in 26 mile challenge

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.