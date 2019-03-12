Red Wings-Canadiens Sum

Detroit 0 0 1—1 Montreal 0 2 1—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Montreal, Domi 23 (Shaw, Tatar), 12:27. 2, Montreal, Kulak 4 (Gallagher, Tatar), 17:32.

Third Period_3, Detroit, Athanasiou 24 (Daley, Kronwall), 0:40. 4, Montreal, Domi 24 (Weber, Weal), 19:11.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 6-7-8_21. Montreal 13-10-13_36.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 2; Montreal 0 of 2.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 6-17-5 (35 shots-33 saves). Montreal, Price 29-20-5 (21-20).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:23.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Derek Nansen.

