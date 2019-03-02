Listen Live Sports

Red Wings-Coyotes Sum

March 2, 2019 10:48 pm
 
< a min read
Detroit 0 1 0—1
Arizona 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Arizona, Archibald 10 (Hjalmarsson, Ekman-Larsson), 5:58. 2, Arizona, Ekman-Larsson 9 (Panik, Hinostroza), 15:40.

Second Period_3, Detroit, Larkin 27 (Kronwall, Mantha), 7:35 (pp).

Third Period_4, Arizona, Hinostroza 11 (Panik, Chychrun), 4:37.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 8-8-7_23. Arizona 17-14-13_44.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 1; Arizona 0 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 17-18-5 (44 shots-41 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 20-14-5 (23-22).

A_15,552 (17,125). T_2:32.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Brian Mach.

