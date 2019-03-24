Red Wings-Golden Knights Sum

Detroit 1 0 1 1—3 Vegas 0 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Detroit, Glendening 10 (Athanasiou, Hirose), 3:06.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Eakin 20 (Schmidt, Reaves), 14:43.

Third Period_3, Vegas, Smith 18, 10:12 (sh). 4, Detroit, Mantha 18 (Kronwall, Athanasiou), 11:17 (pp).

Overtime_5, Detroit, Mantha 19 (Larkin), 0:19.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 9-10-10-1_30. Vegas 10-8-12_30.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 2; Vegas 0 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 20-20-5 (30 shots-28 saves). Vegas, Subban 7-7-1 (30-27).

A_18,437 (17,367). T_2:29.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Tony Sericolo.

