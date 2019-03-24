Listen Live Sports

Red Wings-Golden Knights Sums

March 24, 2019 12:41 am
 
Detroit 1 0 1 1—3
Vegas 0 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Detroit, Glendening 10 (Hirose, Athanasiou), 3:06. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Eakin 20 (Schmidt, Reaves), 14:43. Penalties_Bowey, DET, (interference), 12:33; Holden, VGK, (holding), 15:43; Larkin, DET, (roughing), 16:09.

Third Period_3, Vegas, Smith 18, 10:12 (sh). 4, Detroit, Mantha 18 (Kronwall, Athanasiou), 11:17 (pp). Penalties_Larkin, DET, (tripping), 6:45; Carpenter, VGK, (hooking), 9:40.

Overtime_5, Detroit, Mantha 19 (Larkin), 0:19. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 9-10-10-1_30. Vegas 10-8-12_30.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 2; Vegas 0 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 20-20-5 (30 shots-28 saves). Vegas, Subban 7-7-1 (30-27).

A_18,437 (17,367). T_2:29.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Tony Sericolo.

