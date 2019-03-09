Red Wings-Lightning Sum

Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
March 9, 2019 9:54 pm
 
Detroit 0 1 1—2
Tampa Bay 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, McDonagh 8 (Cirelli, Cernak), 3:06. 2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 32 (Hedman, Point), 11:56.

Second Period_3, Detroit, Vanek 13 (Kronwall, Zadina), 19:56 (pp).

Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 33 (Johnson, Sergachev), 13:53. 5, Detroit, Mantha 17 (Kronwall, Hronek), 19:04.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-9-8_24. Tampa Bay 7-14-12_33.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 5; Tampa Bay 0 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 6-16-5 (33 shots-30 saves). Tampa Bay, Domingue 20-5-0 (24-22).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:40.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Libor Suchanek.

