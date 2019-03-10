Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Wings-Panthers Sum

March 10, 2019 7:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit 0 1 0—1
Florida 2 1 3—6

First Period_1, Florida, Brown 1 (Pysyk, Brouwer), 6:42. 2, Florida, McGinn 3 (Ekblad, Borgstrom), 9:22 (pp).

Second Period_3, Florida, Vatrano 21 (Hoffman, Ekblad), 8:26. 4, Detroit, Vanek 14 (Nielsen), 12:24 (pp).

Third Period_5, Florida, Huberdeau 22 (Barkov, Dadonov), 1:26 (pp). 6, Florida, Hunt 1 (Sheahan, Weegar), 2:51. 7, Florida, Barkov 30 (Weegar, Huberdeau), 7:44.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 3-8-9_20. Florida 15-13-15_43.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 2; Florida 2 of 4.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 18-19-5 (43 shots-37 saves). Florida, Montembeault 2-0-1 (20-19).

A_15,238 (19,250). T_2:27.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Tim Nowak.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|20 Washington Technology Power Breakfast:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers, sailors together offload cargo along southern border

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins

Get our daily newsletter.