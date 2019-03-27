Listen Live Sports

Red Wings recall Frk from Grand Rapids

March 27, 2019 6:38 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have recalled forward Martin Frk under emergency conditions from Grand Rapids of the AHL.

The team announced the move Wednesday. The 25-year-old Frk has a goal and four assists in 25 games for the Red Wings this season.

Frk was drafted by the Red Wings in the second round in 2012. He’s played 95 NHL games and has 12 goals and 18 assists.

Detroit plays at Buffalo on Thursday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

