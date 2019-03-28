Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Wings-Sabres Sum

March 28, 2019 9:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit 1 1 2 1—5
Buffalo 0 2 2 0—4

First Period_1, Detroit, Bertuzzi 17 (Kronwall, Mantha), 12:02 (pp).

Second Period_2, Detroit, Hronek 4 (Bertuzzi, Mantha), 1:00. 3, Buffalo, Okposo 12 (Montour, Mittelstadt), 6:12 (pp). 4, Buffalo, Scandella 6 (Larsson, Girgensons), 17:16.

Third Period_5, Detroit, Larkin 29 (Bowey, Mantha), 6:44. 6, Detroit, Larkin 30 (Hronek), 13:04. 7, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 12 (Skinner, Pominville), 15:01. 8, Buffalo, Eichel 27 (Olofsson, Reinhart), 15:42.

Overtime_9, Detroit, Bertuzzi 18 (DeKeyser, Hirose), 2:18.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Detroit 17-5-11-1_34. Buffalo 15-11-11-2_39.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 3; Buffalo 1 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 21-20-5 (39 shots-35 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 14-13-5 (34-29).

A_16,236 (19,070). T_2:36.

Referees_Francois St Laurent, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.