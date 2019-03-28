Red Wings-Sabres Sums

Detroit 1 1 2 1—5 Buffalo 0 2 2 0—4

First Period_1, Detroit, Bertuzzi 17 (Kronwall, Mantha), 12:02 (pp). Penalties_DeKeyser, DET, (holding), 4:03; Larsson, BUF, (slashing), 7:01; Dahlin, BUF, (hooking), 11:26; Pilut, BUF, (high sticking), 12:36.

Second Period_2, Detroit, Hronek 4 (Bertuzzi, Mantha), 1:00. 3, Buffalo, Okposo 12 (Montour, Mittelstadt), 6:12 (pp). 4, Buffalo, Scandella 6 (Larsson, Girgensons), 17:16. Penalties_Witkowski, DET, (tripping), 4:13; Helm, DET, (holding), 14:44.

Third Period_5, Detroit, Larkin 29 (Bowey, Mantha), 6:44. 6, Detroit, Larkin 30 (Hronek), 13:04. 7, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 12 (Skinner, Pominville), 15:01. 8, Buffalo, Eichel 27 (Olofsson, Reinhart), 15:42. Penalties_None.

Overtime_9, Detroit, Bertuzzi 18 (DeKeyser, Hirose), 2:18. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Detroit 17-5-11-1_34. Buffalo 15-11-11-2_39.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 3; Buffalo 1 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 21-20-5 (39 shots-35 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 14-13-5 (34-29).

A_16,236 (19,070). T_2:36.

Referees_Francois St Laurent, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.