Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Wings-Sharks Sum

March 26, 2019 1:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit 1 1 1—3
San Jose 0 0 2—2

First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 28 (Mantha, Bertuzzi), 0:38.

Second Period_2, Detroit, Athanasiou 29 (Hirose), 15:37.

Third Period_3, Detroit, Ehn 3 (Glendening, Helm), 8:35 (sh). 4, San Jose, Kane 28 (Thornton, Heed), 8:55 (pp). 5, San Jose, Hertl 33 (Meier, Labanc), 19:55.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 10-8-5_23. San Jose 11-12-18_41.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 1; San Jose 1 of 4.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 8-18-5 (41 shots-39 saves). San Jose, Jones 34-17-5 (23-20).

A_17,393 (17,562). T_2:25.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Vaughan Rody.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.