Red Wings-Sharks Sums

Detroit 1 1 1—3 San Jose 0 0 2—2

First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 28 (Mantha, Bertuzzi), 0:38. Penalties_Braun, SJ, (holding), 5:34.

Second Period_2, Detroit, Athanasiou 29 (Hirose), 15:37. Penalties_Athanasiou, DET, (tripping), 5:34.

Third Period_3, Detroit, Ehn 3 (Glendening, Helm), 8:35 (sh). 4, San Jose, Kane 28 (Thornton, Heed), 8:55 (pp). 5, San Jose, Hertl 33 (Meier, Labanc), 19:55. Penalties_McIlrath, DET, (slashing), 7:21; Larkin, DET, (hooking), 9:23; Kronwall, DET, (slashing), 15:21.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 10-8-5_23. San Jose 11-12-18_41.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 1; San Jose 1 of 4.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 8-18-5 (41 shots-39 saves). San Jose, Jones 34-17-5 (23-20).

A_17,393 (17,562). T_2:25.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Vaughan Rody.

