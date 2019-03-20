Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Red Wings sign Howard to 1-year extension

March 20, 2019 7:40 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have signed goalie Jimmy Howard to a $4 million, one-year contract extension.

The deal keeps Howard in the fold for next season. The 34-year-old Howard has played for the Red Wings his whole NHL career. He’s third on the franchise’s career list in wins (240) and fourth in shutouts (24).

Howard played in his 500th career game on Feb. 14 and was named to the NHL All-Star game for the third time in his career this season.

Howard is 19-20-5 this season with a 3.05 goals-against average.

The Red Wings announced his extension Wednesday.

