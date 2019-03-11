Reds 5, Indians 5

|Cincinnati
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gennett 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|L.Mrtin cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Con.Joe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Votto 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Kpnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pttrson pr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Freeman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Kemp lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Ky.Wren lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mroff pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|E.Sarez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Trhan 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ya.Puig rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Ramirez dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wlliams pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Brnes pr
|2
|0
|1
|1
|N.Snzel cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Buers lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grterol c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lplow ph
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Iglsias ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|T.Nquin rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Colon ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Thmpson rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Brnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Bell 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Plwecki c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Haase c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Lrenzen rp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flherty ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|T.Fredl lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Stamets ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|Cincinnati
|021
|020
|000—5
|Cleveland
|001
|002
|020—5
DP_Cincinnati 2, Cleveland 0. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Cleveland 8. 2B_Gennett (3), Colon (2), Ramirez 2 (2), Ramirez (2), Thompson (3). HR_Kemp (3), Puig (2), Haase (1), Flaherty (2). CS_Iglesias (1), Luplow (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|DeSclafani
|3 1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Wooten H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lorenzen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Garrett
|BS, 0-4
|1 2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Boshers
|1 1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Reyes
|BS, 0-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|Kluber
|3 2-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Clevinger
|2 2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Wilson
|BS, 0-5
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cimber
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_2:50. A_5,875
