Reds 5, Indians 5

March 11, 2019 7:01 pm
 
Cincinnati Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gennett 2b 3 0 1 2 L.Mrtin cf 3 0 1 0
Con.Joe 2b 2 0 0 0 Mercado cf 2 0 1 0
J.Votto 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Kpnis 2b 3 0 0 0
Pttrson pr 2 1 1 0 Freeman 2b 1 0 0 0
Ma.Kemp lf 3 1 2 2 Ramirez 3b 3 0 2 0
Ky.Wren lf 0 0 0 0 M.Mroff pr 2 1 0 0
E.Sarez 3b 3 0 0 0 Santana 1b 3 0 1 0
B.Trhan 3b 1 0 0 0 Rdrguez pr 2 1 0 0
Ya.Puig rf 2 1 1 1 Ramirez dh 2 0 1 0
Wlliams pr 1 0 0 0 B.Brnes pr 2 0 1 1
N.Snzel cf 3 1 1 0 J.Buers lf 2 0 0 0
Grterol c 1 0 0 0 J.Lplow ph 2 0 0 1
Iglsias ss 3 1 2 0 T.Nquin rf 1 0 0 0
C.Colon ss 1 0 1 0 Thmpson rf 2 1 1 0
Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 R.Perez c 2 0 0 0
Br.Bell 3b 1 0 0 0 Plwecki c 1 0 0 0
K.Frmer dh 2 0 0 0 E.Haase c 1 1 1 2
Lrenzen rp 1 0 0 0 Flherty ss 2 1 1 1
T.Fredl lf 1 0 1 0 Stamets ss 1 0 1 0
Totals 34 5 10 5 Totals 37 5 11 5
Cincinnati 021 020 000—5
Cleveland 001 002 020—5

DP_Cincinnati 2, Cleveland 0. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Cleveland 8. 2B_Gennett (3), Colon (2), Ramirez 2 (2), Ramirez (2), Thompson (3). HR_Kemp (3), Puig (2), Haase (1), Flaherty (2). CS_Iglesias (1), Luplow (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
DeSclafani 3 1-3 4 1 1 1 2
Wooten H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Lorenzen 1 0 0 0 0 2
Garrett BS, 0-4 1 2-3 5 2 2 1 2
Boshers 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 2
Reyes BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Kluber 3 2-3 6 3 3 1 4
Clevinger 2 2-3 2 2 2 2 5
Wilson BS, 0-5 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Cimber 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Hand 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_2:50. A_5,875

