Reds 5, Indians 5

Cincinnati Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Gennett 2b 3 0 1 2 L.Mrtin cf 3 0 1 0 Con.Joe 2b 2 0 0 0 Mercado cf 2 0 1 0 J.Votto 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Kpnis 2b 3 0 0 0 Pttrson pr 2 1 1 0 Freeman 2b 1 0 0 0 Ma.Kemp lf 3 1 2 2 Ramirez 3b 3 0 2 0 Ky.Wren lf 0 0 0 0 M.Mroff pr 2 1 0 0 E.Sarez 3b 3 0 0 0 Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 B.Trhan 3b 1 0 0 0 Rdrguez pr 2 1 0 0 Ya.Puig rf 2 1 1 1 Ramirez dh 2 0 1 0 Wlliams pr 1 0 0 0 B.Brnes pr 2 0 1 1 N.Snzel cf 3 1 1 0 J.Buers lf 2 0 0 0 Grterol c 1 0 0 0 J.Lplow ph 2 0 0 1 Iglsias ss 3 1 2 0 T.Nquin rf 1 0 0 0 C.Colon ss 1 0 1 0 Thmpson rf 2 1 1 0 Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 R.Perez c 2 0 0 0 Br.Bell 3b 1 0 0 0 Plwecki c 1 0 0 0 K.Frmer dh 2 0 0 0 E.Haase c 1 1 1 2 Lrenzen rp 1 0 0 0 Flherty ss 2 1 1 1 T.Fredl lf 1 0 1 0 Stamets ss 1 0 1 0 Totals 34 5 10 5 Totals 37 5 11 5

Cincinnati 021 020 000—5 Cleveland 001 002 020—5

DP_Cincinnati 2, Cleveland 0. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Cleveland 8. 2B_Gennett (3), Colon (2), Ramirez 2 (2), Ramirez (2), Thompson (3). HR_Kemp (3), Puig (2), Haase (1), Flaherty (2). CS_Iglesias (1), Luplow (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Cincinnati DeSclafani 3 1-3 4 1 1 1 2 Wooten H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Lorenzen 1 0 0 0 0 2 Garrett BS, 0-4 1 2-3 5 2 2 1 2 Boshers 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 2 Reyes BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cleveland Kluber 3 2-3 6 3 3 1 4 Clevinger 2 2-3 2 2 2 2 5 Wilson BS, 0-5 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Cimber 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Hand 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_2:50. A_5,875

