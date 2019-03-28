Listen Live Sports

Reds 5, Pirates 3

March 28, 2019 7:22 pm
 
1 min read
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Cabrera rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Reyes rf 0 0 0 0 1 0
Dickerson lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .250
Bell 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Cervelli c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Kang 3b 3 0 1 2 1 2 .333
Shuck cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .000
Gonzalez ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Taillon p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burdi p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Moran ph 0 0 0 0 1 0
2-Newman pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 3 5 3 7 11
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Winker lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
1-Lorenzen pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Schebler cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Peraza 2b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .500
Barnhart c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333
J.Iglesias ss 3 1 2 1 0 0 .667
Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duke p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Dietrich ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 1.000
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 5 7 5 3 8
Pittsburgh 000 002 010—3 5 1
Cincinnati 010 000 40x—5 7 0

a-homered for Duke in the 7th. b-walked for Burdi in the 9th.

1-ran for Winker in the 7th. 2-ran for Moran in the 9th.

E_Bell (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Votto (1), J.Iglesias 2 (2). HR_Dickerson (1), off R.Iglesias; Peraza (1), off Taillon; Dietrich (1), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Dickerson (1), Kang 2 (2), Peraza (1), J.Iglesias (1), Dietrich 3 (3). CS_Suarez (1). S_Taillon.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Dickerson 3, Gonzalez); Cincinnati 3 (Suarez 2, Castillo). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 6; Cincinnati 1 for 5.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon, L, 0-1 6 6 4 4 2 4 83 6.00
Rodriguez 1 1 1 1 1 1 18 9.00
Burdi 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 0.00
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo 5 2-3 2 1 1 3 8 91 1.59
Hughes, BS, 1-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 16 13.50
Duke, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00
R.Iglesias, H, 1 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 34 6.75
Garrett, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00
Hernandez, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 16 0.00

Taillon pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 2-2, Hughes 1-1, Garrett 2-0, Hernandez 2-0. WP_Rodriguez.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

T_2:54. A_44,049 (42,319).

