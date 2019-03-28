Reds 5, Pirates 3

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Cabrera rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Reyes rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 — Dickerson lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .250 Bell 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Cervelli c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Kang 3b 3 0 1 2 1 2 .333 Shuck cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .000 Gonzalez ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Taillon p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Burdi p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Moran ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 2-Newman pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 3 5 3 7 11

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Winker lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 1-Lorenzen pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Schebler cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Peraza 2b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .500 Barnhart c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333 J.Iglesias ss 3 1 2 1 0 0 .667 Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Duke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Dietrich ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 1.000 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 5 7 5 3 8

Pittsburgh 000 002 010—3 5 1 Cincinnati 010 000 40x—5 7 0

a-homered for Duke in the 7th. b-walked for Burdi in the 9th.

1-ran for Winker in the 7th. 2-ran for Moran in the 9th.

E_Bell (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Votto (1), J.Iglesias 2 (2). HR_Dickerson (1), off R.Iglesias; Peraza (1), off Taillon; Dietrich (1), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Dickerson (1), Kang 2 (2), Peraza (1), J.Iglesias (1), Dietrich 3 (3). CS_Suarez (1). S_Taillon.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Dickerson 3, Gonzalez); Cincinnati 3 (Suarez 2, Castillo). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 6; Cincinnati 1 for 5.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Taillon, L, 0-1 6 6 4 4 2 4 83 6.00 Rodriguez 1 1 1 1 1 1 18 9.00 Burdi 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 0.00 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo 5 2-3 2 1 1 3 8 91 1.59 Hughes, BS, 1-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 16 13.50 Duke, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00 R.Iglesias, H, 1 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 34 6.75 Garrett, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00 Hernandez, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 16 0.00

Taillon pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 2-2, Hughes 1-1, Garrett 2-0, Hernandez 2-0. WP_Rodriguez.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

T_2:54. A_44,049 (42,319).

