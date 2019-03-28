Reds 5, Pirates 3

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Cabrera rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Reyes rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Cervelli c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Kang 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.333
|Shuck cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Gonzalez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Taillon p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Burdi p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Moran ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|2-Newman pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|7
|11
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|1-Lorenzen pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Suarez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Schebler cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Peraza 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Barnhart c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.667
|Castillo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Duke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Dietrich ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|3
|8
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|010—3
|5
|1
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|40x—5
|7
|0
a-homered for Duke in the 7th. b-walked for Burdi in the 9th.
1-ran for Winker in the 7th. 2-ran for Moran in the 9th.
E_Bell (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Votto (1), J.Iglesias 2 (2). HR_Dickerson (1), off R.Iglesias; Peraza (1), off Taillon; Dietrich (1), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Dickerson (1), Kang 2 (2), Peraza (1), J.Iglesias (1), Dietrich 3 (3). CS_Suarez (1). S_Taillon.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Dickerson 3, Gonzalez); Cincinnati 3 (Suarez 2, Castillo). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 6; Cincinnati 1 for 5.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, L, 0-1
|6
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|83
|6.00
|Rodriguez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|9.00
|Burdi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|0.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|8
|91
|1.59
|Hughes, BS, 1-1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|13.50
|Duke, W, 1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|R.Iglesias, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|34
|6.75
|Garrett, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|Hernandez, S, 1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|0.00
Taillon pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 2-2, Hughes 1-1, Garrett 2-0, Hernandez 2-0. WP_Rodriguez.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.
T_2:54. A_44,049 (42,319).
