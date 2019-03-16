Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Reds 5, Rangers 2

March 16, 2019 8:04 pm
 
Texas Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 J.Wnker lf 3 0 0 0
Jenkins lf 1 0 0 0 Con.Joe 1b 1 0 0 0
Santana cf 3 1 2 0 Gennett 2b 2 0 1 0
Thmpson cf 1 0 0 0 K.Frmer c 1 0 0 0
H.Pence rf 3 0 1 1 Detrich 1b 3 1 2 0
Pr.Beck pr 1 0 1 0 C.Colon ss 1 0 0 0
Dvidson 1b 3 0 0 0 Schbler cf 1 2 1 0
J.Bandy ph 1 0 1 0 T.Fredl rf 1 0 0 0
Frsythe ss 3 1 1 1 P.Ervin rf 3 1 1 3
Fontana 2b 1 0 0 0 Br.Bell 2b 1 0 0 0
J.Mthis c 3 0 0 0 Brnhart c 3 1 2 1
Knr-Flf c 1 0 0 0 M.Grdon lf 1 0 1 0
d’Arnud 2b 3 0 0 0 Iglsias ss 3 0 1 0
R.Dorow 3b 3 0 1 0 Sugilio rf 1 0 0 0
Granite dh 3 0 0 0 B.Trhan 3b 3 0 2 1
DSclfni sp 2 0 0 0
Lrenzen cf 1 0 1 0
LValley ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 32 5 12 5
Texas 000 011 000—2
Cincinnati 010 040 00x—5

DP_Texas 1, Cincinnati 2. 2B_Santana (4), Pence (5), Dorow (1), Iglesias (1). 3B_Santana (2). HR_Forsythe (1), Ervin (5), Barnhart (1). CS_Gordon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Miller 3 1-3 4 1 1 2 3
Gomez 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Chavez L, 0-1 1 5 4 4 0 0
McAllister S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Evans 1 0 0 0 0 2
Thomas 1 1 0 0 1 0
Cincinnati
DeSclafani W, 1-0 5 2 1 1 0 7
Iglesias 1 2 1 1 0 1
Hughes H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Peralta H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Wisler S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Miller (Schebler).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:25. A_6,369

