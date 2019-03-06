Reds 6, Padres 4

San Diego Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Tts Jr. ss 4 1 2 0 Gennett 2b 2 1 1 0 Cordero cf 2 1 0 1 C.Colon 2b 1 0 0 0 Ornelas cf 2 0 0 0 J.Votto 1b 1 1 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Con.Joe 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Nylor dh 3 1 2 0 Ma.Kemp lf 3 1 1 1 O.Mller ph 1 0 0 0 T.Fredl lf 0 0 0 0 H.Potts 2b 3 0 0 0 E.Sarez 3b 1 1 0 0 Marcano 2b 1 0 0 0 B.Trhan 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Hdges c 3 1 2 1 Ya.Puig dh 3 1 2 1 Torrens c 1 0 0 0 Ky.Wren ph 1 0 0 0 J.Prela lf 3 0 1 0 Schbler cf 2 1 1 4 Bu.Reed lf 1 0 0 0 Wlliams cf 1 0 0 0 J.Vsler 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Praza ss 3 0 0 0 J.Gerra 3b 1 0 0 0 Rdrguez ss 1 0 0 0 T.Frnce 1b 3 0 1 1 Brnhart c 2 0 0 0 Ch.Okey c 2 0 0 0 P.Ervin rf 2 0 1 0 A.Aqino rf 2 0 1 0 Totals 35 4 8 3 Totals 29 6 7 6

San Diego 300 100 000—4 Cincinnati 300 030 00x—6

E_Guerra 2 (2), Gennett (1). DP_San Diego 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_San Diego 4, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Aquino (1). 3B_Tatis Jr. (1). HR_Schebler (1). SB_Cordero 2 (4), Naylor (3). CS_Friedl (2). SF_Schebler (1).

IP H R ER BB SO San Diego Nix 2 3 3 3 3 1 Yates 1 0 0 0 1 1 Torres L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 2 3 3 3 1 1 Avila S, 2-2 3 1 0 0 1 2 Cincinnati DeSclafani 2 2-3 5 3 1 0 2 Fossas 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Romano 1 2 1 1 0 2 Wisler W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 Bass H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Krol H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Despaigne S, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Romano.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:36. A_3,020

