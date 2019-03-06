Reds 6, Padres 4

|San Diego
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Tts Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gennett 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Cordero cf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|C.Colon 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ornelas cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Votto 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Con.Joe 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Nylor dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Ma.Kemp lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|O.Mller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Fredl lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H.Potts 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Sarez 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Marcano 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Trhan 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hdges c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Ya.Puig dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Torrens c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ky.Wren ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Prela lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Schbler cf
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Bu.Reed lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wlliams cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Vsler 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Praza ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gerra 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frnce 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Brnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Ch.Okey c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|P.Ervin rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Aqino rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|3
|Totals
|29
|6
|7
|6
|San Diego
|300
|100
|000—4
|Cincinnati
|300
|030
|00x—6
E_Guerra 2 (2), Gennett (1). DP_San Diego 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_San Diego 4, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Aquino (1). 3B_Tatis Jr. (1). HR_Schebler (1). SB_Cordero 2 (4), Naylor (3). CS_Friedl (2). SF_Schebler (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Nix
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Yates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Torres L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Avila S, 2-2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cincinnati
|DeSclafani
|2 2-3
|5
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Fossas
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romano
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Wisler W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bass H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Krol H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Despaigne S, 1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP_Romano.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_2:36. A_3,020
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.