Reds 6, Rangers 1

March 20, 2019 11:30 pm
 
Cincinnati Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Wnker lf 4 0 0 0 Sh.Choo lf 3 0 1 0
Schbler cf 4 1 1 0 Thmpson pr 1 0 0 0
Iglsias ss 4 1 3 2 Ro.Odor 2b 3 0 1 1
Jo.Siri rf 1 0 1 0 C.Lopes 2b 0 0 0 0
E.Sarez 3b 4 0 0 0 E.Andrs ss 2 0 0 0
Stphnsn c 0 0 0 0 F.Chvez ss 1 0 0 0
P.Ervin rf 4 0 1 0 N.Mzara rf 3 0 1 0
VnMeter 3b 1 0 0 0 Taveras rf 1 0 0 0
K.Frmer c 4 0 2 1 Cabrera 3b 2 0 0 0
LValley 1b 0 0 0 0 R.Dorow pr 1 0 0 0
Con.Joe 1b 3 1 1 0 R.Gzman 1b 2 0 1 0
N.Crook lf 1 0 0 0 J.Bandy 1b 2 0 0 0
B.Trhan 2b 3 1 1 0 H.Pence dh 2 0 1 0
T.Roark sp 2 0 0 0 J.Prfar pr 1 0 0 0
Trmmell ph 0 1 0 0 J.Mthis c 2 0 0 0
Johnson ph 1 1 1 2 D.Grcia c 2 0 0 0
DShelds cf 2 1 1 0
F.Rllin pr 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 6 11 5 Totals 31 1 6 1
Cincinnati 000 101 130—6
Texas 001 000 000—1

E_Joe (3), Lopes (1). DP_Cincinnati 1, Texas 1. LOB_Cincinnati 10, Texas 8. 2B_Schebler (2), Iglesias (2), Joe (4), Mazara (4), Guzman (2), DeShields (3). HR_Johnson (1). SB_Schebler (4), Trammell 2 (2). CS_Ervin (2), Thompson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Roark W, 2-1 5 1-3 5 1 1 2 5
Bass H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hughes H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 0
Peralta 2 0 0 0 0 0
Texas
Sampson 5 3 1 1 2 1
McAllister L, 0-1 2-3 3 1 1 0 0
Gomez 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 3
Phillips 1 1-3 4 3 3 1 1
St. John 2-3 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Roark (Andrus), Hughes (DeShields), Sampson (Joe).

WP_Hughes, Phillips.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Ed Hickox; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:15. A_5,114

