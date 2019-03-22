Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds’ Scooter Gennett injures leg, sent for scan

March 22, 2019 6:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHOENIX (AP) — Cincinnati Reds All-Star second baseman Scooter Gennett injured a leg while fielding a grounder against Milwaukee and was helped off the field.

Gennett ranged to his left for a ball off the bat of Yasmani Grandal leading off the second inning Friday. Gennett slid to make the stop and threw to pitcher Robert Stephenson covering first for the out. Gennett went to his knees and was helped off by Reds head athletic trainer Steve Baumann and manager David Bell.

Cincinnati says Gennett was to have an MRI.

The 28-year-old Gennett reached the majors with the Brewers in 2013 and was claimed off waivers by his hometown Reds near the end of spring training two years ago. He made his first All-Star team last season, hitting .310 with 23 homers and 92 RBIs.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Top prospect Nick Senzel could be a candidate to replace Gennett. Senzel was reassigned to minor league camp earlier Friday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine receives new pin during promotion ceremony

Today in History

1917: President Wilson asks for declaration of war

Get our daily newsletter.