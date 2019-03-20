Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Relegation-threatened Udinese fires Nicola after 4 months

March 20, 2019 8:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Only one point above the relegation zone with 11 matches to play, Udinese has fired its coach for the second time this season.

The northern club announced the removal of Davide Nicola on Wednesday, four months after Nicola was hired to replace Julio Velazquez.

Udinese said a new coach will be named “shortly.”

The move comes three days after a 4-2 loss at Napoli left Udinese 16th, level on points with Empoli and one point above Bologna.

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Udinese is one spot below where the club sat when Nicola was hired in November.

Despite a modest budget, Udinese has remained in Serie A continuously since the 1995-96 season — behind only Inter Milan, Roma, AC Milan and Lazio in terms of consecutive seasons in the top division.

Igor Tudor, who coached Udinese last season, is reportedly the top choice to replace Nicola.

It’s the 11th coaching change in the 20-team Serie A this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.