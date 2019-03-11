Listen Live Sports

Revamp for Diamond League to give TV a 90-minute track meet

March 11, 2019 12:32 pm
 
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Track and field’s governing body is revamping the top-tier Diamond League series with shorter meetings and fewer long-distance races.

The IAAF says changes will create “a more consistent, action-packed format for broadcasters” and tempt more fans to follow the May-to-September season.

The 2020 series will include “a faster paced 90-minute television event” at 12 meetings, leading to a single end-of-season final.

One venue will be dropped from this season’s calendar of 14 meetings , including finals split between Zurich and Brussels.

Meetings will have a core of 24 events, 12 each for men and women, instead of the current 32. None will race beyond 3,000 meters.

Organizers are also urged to stage more field events away from stadiums. Zurich’s train station often hosts pole vault or shot put.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

