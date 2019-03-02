Listen Live Sports

Revolution-FC Dallas, Sums

March 2, 2019 6:49 pm
 
New England 0 1—1
Dallas 1 0—1

First half_1, Dallas, Barrios, 1 (Badji), 13th minute.

Second half_2, New England, Gil, 1 (Delamea Mlinar), 57th.

Goalies_New England, Brad Knighton, Cody Cropper; Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer.

Yellow Cards_New England, Zahibo, 19th; Delamea Mlinar, 70th. Dallas, Ziegler, 56th; Badji, 71st.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Eduardo Mariscal; Kathryn Nesbitt; Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Jon Freemon.

A_14,327.

Lineups

New England_Brad Knighton; Jalil Anibaba, Edgar Castillo, Antonio Delamea Mlinar; Teal Bunbury, Brandon Bye, Scott Caldwell (Luis Caicedo, 90th), Zahibo; Juan Agudelo (Diego Fagundez, 77th), Carles Gil, Cristian Penilla.

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Bryan Acosta, Michael Barrios, Carlos Gruezo, Jacori Hayes (Paxton Pomykal, 73rd), Ryan Hollingshead, Harold Mosquera (Jesus Ferreira, 81st); Dominique Badji.

