Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Revolution-Toronto FC, Sums

March 17, 2019 9:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New England 1 1—2
Toronto 2 1—3

First half_1, New England, Gil, 2 (penalty kick), 9th minute; 2, Toronto, Akinola, 1 (Chapman), 14th; 3, Toronto, Hamilton, 1 (Chapman), 45th.

Second half_4, New England, Gil, 3, 52nd; 5, Toronto, Altidore, 1 (Morrow), 80th.

Goalies_New England, Brad Knighton, Cody Cropper; Toronto, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg.

Yellow Cards_Toronto, Akinola, 79th. New England, Delamea Mlinar, 49th; Zahibo, 60th.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski; Gianni Facchini; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.

A_23,271.

___

Lineups

Toronto_Alex Bono; Auro, Chris Mavinga, Drew Moor, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Jay Chapman (Laurent Ciman, 58th), Nick DeLeon, Jonathan Osorio; Ayo Akinola (Terrence Boyd, 86th), Jordan Hamilton (Jozy Altidore, 68th).

New England_Brad Knighton; Edgar Castillo, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Michael Mancienne; Teal Bunbury, Brandon Bye, Luis Caicedo (Juan Caicedo, 84th), Scott Caldwell (Cristian Penilla, 84th), Diego Fagundez (Juan Agudelo, 70th), Zahibo; Carles Gil.

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|27 SubCon Training Workshops 2019
3|28 2019 Healthcare Blockchain Forum
3|28 Genius Machines - The New Age of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Chorus, Miss America sing at USO awards dinner

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Jackson

Get our daily newsletter.