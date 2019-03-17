Revolution-Toronto FC, Sums

New England 1 1—2 Toronto 2 1—3

First half_1, New England, Gil, 2 (penalty kick), 9th minute; 2, Toronto, Akinola, 1 (Chapman), 14th; 3, Toronto, Hamilton, 1 (Chapman), 45th.

Second half_4, New England, Gil, 3, 52nd; 5, Toronto, Altidore, 1 (Morrow), 80th.

Goalies_New England, Brad Knighton, Cody Cropper; Toronto, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg.

Yellow Cards_Toronto, Akinola, 79th. New England, Delamea Mlinar, 49th; Zahibo, 60th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski; Gianni Facchini; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.

A_23,271.

Lineups

Toronto_Alex Bono; Auro, Chris Mavinga, Drew Moor, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Jay Chapman (Laurent Ciman, 58th), Nick DeLeon, Jonathan Osorio; Ayo Akinola (Terrence Boyd, 86th), Jordan Hamilton (Jozy Altidore, 68th).

New England_Brad Knighton; Edgar Castillo, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Michael Mancienne; Teal Bunbury, Brandon Bye, Luis Caicedo (Juan Caicedo, 84th), Scott Caldwell (Cristian Penilla, 84th), Diego Fagundez (Juan Agudelo, 70th), Zahibo; Carles Gil.

