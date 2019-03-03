Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reynolds scores 12 to lift Manhattan past Quinnipiac 62-58

March 3, 2019 4:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Tyler Reynolds registered 12 points as Manhattan edged past Quinnipiac 62-58 on Sunday.

Warren Williams had 11 points for Manhattan (10-20, 8-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nehemiah Mack added 10 points and seven rebounds. Tykei Greene had seven rebounds for the visiting team.

Rich Kelly had 17 points for the Bobcats (16-13, 11-7). Cameron Young added 16 points and six rebounds. Abdulai Bundu had seven rebounds.

The Jaspers evened the season series against the Bobcats with the win. Quinnipiac defeated Manhattan 63-59 on Jan. 3. The Jaspers and the Bobcats next take the floor in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers honor WWII vets in 26 mile challenge

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.