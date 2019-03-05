Richmond looks to extend streak vs UMass

Richmond (12-17, 6-10) vs. UMass (10-19, 3-13)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over UMass. Richmond has won by an average of 12 points in its last five wins over the Minutemen. UMass’ last win in the series came on Jan. 27, 2013, a 70-65 win.

STEPPING UP: The Spiders have been led by Grant Golden and Jacob Gilyard. Golden is averaging 17.1 points and seven rebounds while Gilyard is putting up 16.6 points, five assists and 3.1 steals per game. The Minutemen have been led by Carl Pierre and Jonathan Laurent. Pierre has averaged 11.7 points while Laurent has put up 9.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Golden has directly created 43 percent of all Richmond field goals over the last five games. The junior forward has 30 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Richmond is 0-16 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 12-1 when scoring at least 70.

PERFECT WHEN: Richmond is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.7 percent or less. The Spiders are 7-17 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Richmond offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 26th-lowest rate in the nation. The UMass defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 276th among Division I teams).

