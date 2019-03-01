Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Roadster wins at Santa Anita, back on Ky Derby trail

March 1, 2019 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Roadster, idle since a third-place finish Sept. 3, returned to the races with a 2 1/2-length victory in the $57,000 feature at Santa Anita.

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert says the colt is “back on the (Kentucky) Derby trail.” He says the colt turned in quite a performance off a nearly six-month layoff.

Ridden by Mike Smith, Roadster ran a mile in 1:37.53 on Friday. The colt paid $3.80 to win as the 4-5 second choice.

Roadster has two wins in three career starts and earnings of $106,200. He was purchased for $525,000 at the Keeneland September Yearling sale by owner Speedway Stable LLC.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Nolo Contesto finished second as the 3-5 favorite. Manhattan Up was third.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.