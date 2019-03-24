Robert Morris, Presbyterian meet in CIT second round

Presbyterian (19-15) vs. Robert Morris (18-16)

CIT Second Round, UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian and Robert Morris are set to clash in the second round of the CIT. Robert Morris earned a 98-89 overtime win over Cornell on Tuesday, while Presbyterian won 73-68 against Seattle on Wednesday.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Robert Morris has relied on senior leadership this year while Presbyterian has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Josh Williams, Matty McConnell and Malik Petteway have collectively accounted for 50 percent of all Robert Morris scoring this season. On the other bench, freshmen Francois Lewis, Adam Flagler, Davon Bell and Cory Hightower have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all Presbyterian scoring.

LIKEABLE LEWIS: Lewis has connected on 38.9 percent of the 190 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 74.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Robert Morris has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74 points while giving up 66.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Blue Hose have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Colonials. Robert Morris has 34 assists on 81 field goals (42 percent) over its past three matchups while Presbyterian has assists on 51 of 91 field goals (56 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Presbyterian offense has turned the ball over on 14.2 percent of its possessions, the sixth-best mark in Division I. 21.4 percent of all Robert Morris possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Colonials are ranked 320th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

