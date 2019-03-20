Listen Live Sports

Roby lifts Nebraska over Butler 80-76 in NIT

March 20, 2019 11:43 pm
 
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Isaiah Roby had a career-high 28 points as Nebraska edged past Butler 80-76 in the NIT first round on Wednesday night. James Palmer Jr. added 23 points for the Cornhuskers.

Roby shot 9 for 12 from the floor and converted 9 of 10 foul shots. He added eight rebounds.

Glynn Watson Jr. had 17 points for Nebraska (19-16). Johnny Trueblood added seven rebounds.

Sean McDermott had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-17). Paul Jorgensen added 12 points. Jordan Tucker had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

