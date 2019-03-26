Rockets-Bucks, Box

HOUSTON (94)

Gordon 0-7 0-0 0, Tucker 1-9 0-0 3, Capela 8-11 1-1 17, Harden 9-26 4-5 23, Paul 7-18 1-1 19, Hartenstein 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 2-5 0-0 6, Chiozza 0-1 0-0 0, Shumpert 2-6 0-0 6, Rivers 2-6 0-0 5, House Jr. 5-10 0-0 15. Totals 36-99 6-7 94.

MILWAUKEE (108)

Middleton 6-23 0-0 13, Antetokounmpo 7-15 5-7 19, Lopez 5-8 0-0 13, Bledsoe 9-19 1-2 23, Brown 4-8 0-0 8, Colson 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 3-5 0-0 7, Ilyasova 3-5 0-0 7, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 1-6 2-2 4, Connaughton 4-5 2-2 14. Totals 42-94 10-13 108.

Houston 25 28 18 23— 94 Milwaukee 20 38 32 18—108

3-Point Goals_Houston 16-52 (House Jr. 5-9, Paul 4-9, Shumpert 2-5, Clark 2-5, Rivers 1-2, Tucker 1-8, Harden 1-9, Gordon 0-5), Milwaukee 14-34 (Connaughton 4-5, Bledsoe 4-7, Lopez 3-5, Wilson 1-2, Ilyasova 1-2, Middleton 1-8, Hill 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-2, Brown 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 46 (Capela 11), Milwaukee 60 (Antetokounmpo 14). Assists_Houston 17 (Harden 7), Milwaukee 24 (Bledsoe 7). Total Fouls_Houston 15, Milwaukee 11. A_17,910 (17,500).

