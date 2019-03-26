Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockets-Bucks, Box

March 26, 2019 10:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
HOUSTON (94)

Gordon 0-7 0-0 0, Tucker 1-9 0-0 3, Capela 8-11 1-1 17, Harden 9-26 4-5 23, Paul 7-18 1-1 22, Hartenstein 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 2-5 0-0 6, Chiozza 0-1 0-0 0, Shumpert 2-6 0-0 6, Rivers 2-6 0-0 5, House Jr. 5-10 0-0 15. Totals 36-99 6-7 94.

MILWAUKEE (108)

Middleton 6-23 0-0 13, Antetokounmpo 7-15 5-7 19, Lopez 5-8 0-0 13, Bledsoe 9-19 1-2 23, Brown 4-8 0-0 8, Colson 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 3-5 0-0 7, Ilyasova 3-5 0-0 7, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 1-6 2-2 4, Connaughton 4-5 2-2 14. Totals 42-94 10-13 108.

Houston 25 28 18 23— 94
Milwaukee 20 38 32 18—108

3-Point Goals_Houston 16-52 (House Jr. 5-9, Paul 4-9, Shumpert 2-5, Clark 2-5, Rivers 1-2, Tucker 1-8, Harden 1-9, Gordon 0-5), Milwaukee 14-34 (Connaughton 4-5, Bledsoe 4-7, Lopez 3-5, Wilson 1-2, Ilyasova 1-2, Middleton 1-8, Hill 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-2, Brown 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 46 (Capela 11), Milwaukee 60 (Antetokounmpo 14). Assists_Houston 17 (Harden 7), Milwaukee 24 (Bledsoe 7). Total Fouls_Houston 15, Milwaukee 11. A_17,910 (17,500).

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.