Rockets-Grizzlies, Box

HOUSTON (125)

Shumpert 2-4 0-0 4, Tucker 3-5 0-0 9, Capela 5-7 4-4 14, Paul 6-17 4-4 18, Harden 18-39 12-12 57, Nene 0-1 0-0 0, Green 3-8 0-0 9, Rivers 2-4 0-0 5, House Jr. 3-9 0-0 9. Totals 42-94 20-20 125.

MEMPHIS (126)

Holiday 2-8 4-4 8, Caboclo 6-10 2-4 15, Valanciunas 10-19 13-17 33, Conley 12-22 5-5 35, Wright 3-9 2-3 9, Parsons 4-9 0-0 11, Noah 2-4 5-6 9, Dorsey 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 41-88 31-39 126.

Houston 25 28 25 37 10—125 Memphis 38 25 34 18 11—126

3-Point Goals_Houston 21-48 (Harden 9-17, Tucker 3-4, Green 3-6, House Jr. 3-8, Paul 2-9, Rivers 1-2, Shumpert 0-2), Memphis 13-37 (Conley 6-9, Parsons 3-7, Dorsey 2-6, Wright 1-4, Caboclo 1-5, Valanciunas 0-2, Holiday 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 39 (Capela 10), Memphis 49 (Valanciunas 13). Assists_Houston 19 (Harden 8), Memphis 20 (Conley 8). Total Fouls_Houston 27, Memphis 19. Technicals_Paul. A_16,691 (18,119).

