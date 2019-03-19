Listen Live Sports

Rockets-Hawks, Box

March 19, 2019 9:53 pm
 
HOUSTON (121)

Gordon 4-7 0-0 12, Tucker 2-4 0-0 6, Capela 11-13 4-8 26, Paul 4-10 3-4 13, Harden 8-18 11-12 31, Clark 1-2 0-0 3, Faried 4-6 0-0 8, House Jr. 6-12 1-2 19, Rivers 0-3 1-2 1, Green 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 40-78 22-30 121.

ATLANTA (105)

Prince 6-10 0-0 16, Collins 9-14 2-4 20, Dedmon 3-10 0-0 8, Young 6-13 7-7 21, Huerter 2-9 0-0 4, Bembry 5-9 2-2 14, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Len 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 5-8 0-0 15, Adams 0-4 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Bazemore 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 39-84 12-15 105.

Houston 25 28 31 37—121
Atlanta 25 22 25 33—105

3-Point Goals_Houston 19-47 (House Jr. 6-11, Gordon 4-7, Harden 4-11, Tucker 2-4, Paul 2-6, Clark 1-2, Rivers 0-3, Green 0-3), Atlanta 15-40 (Carter 5-8, Prince 4-6, Bembry 2-4, Dedmon 2-4, Young 2-5, Len 0-1, Bazemore 0-1, Collins 0-2, Adams 0-3, Huerter 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 37 (Capela 11), Atlanta 45 (Collins 10). Assists_Houston 28 (Paul 11), Atlanta 30 (Young 12). Total Fouls_Houston 17, Atlanta 23. A_16,293 (18,118).

