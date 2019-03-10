Listen Live Sports

Rockets-Mavericks, Box

March 10, 2019 9:23 pm
 
HOUSTON (94)

Gordon 10-20 1-2 26, Tucker 3-4 0-0 9, Capela 6-9 5-8 17, Paul 2-11 3-4 9, Harden 7-25 3-3 20, Nene 0-0 0-2 0, Rivers 1-4 0-1 2, Shumpert 0-2 0-0 0, Green 3-13 2-2 11. Totals 32-88 14-22 94.

DALLAS (93)

Hardaway Jr. 3-11 0-0 9, Finney-Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Powell 4-6 0-0 9, Doncic 5-16 8-9 19, Brunson 6-13 5-5 18, Jackson 3-8 0-0 7, Nowitzki 1-3 4-7 6, Kleber 4-7 2-2 10, Harris 2-4 2-2 8, Lee 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 31-75 22-27 93.

Houston 25 33 23 13—94
Dallas 26 28 18 21—93

3-Point Goals_Houston 16-52 (Gordon 5-13, Tucker 3-4, Green 3-8, Harden 3-15, Paul 2-8, Shumpert 0-1, Rivers 0-3), Dallas 9-32 (Hardaway Jr. 3-7, Harris 2-4, Powell 1-2, Brunson 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Doncic 1-6, Nowitzki 0-1, Kleber 0-2, Finney-Smith 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 41 (Capela 12), Dallas 51 (Doncic 15). Assists_Houston 18 (Paul 9), Dallas 24 (Doncic 9). Total Fouls_Houston 20, Dallas 20. Technicals_Houston coach Rockets (Delay of game), Doncic. A_20,423 (19,200).

