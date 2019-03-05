Rockets-Raptors, Box

HOUSTON (107)

Gordon 5-9 0-0 13, Tucker 3-9 0-0 8, Capela 4-7 1-3 9, Paul 1-10 3-3 5, Harden 12-30 8-8 35, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Nene 3-4 0-0 6, G.Green 5-8 4-4 18, Rivers 5-8 0-0 13. Totals 38-85 16-18 107.

TORONTO (95)

Leonard 10-22 5-5 26, Siakam 7-12 1-4 17, Ibaka 4-7 2-3 10, Lowry 4-16 0-0 8, D.Green 4-13 2-2 14, Powell 2-6 0-0 4, Anunoby 1-2 0-0 3, Gasol 3-5 2-2 8, Lin 1-5 0-0 2, McCaw 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 37-89 12-16 95.

Houston 23 32 14 38—107 Toronto 19 18 34 24— 95

3-Point Goals_Houston 15-34 (G.Green 4-7, Rivers 3-4, Gordon 3-5, Harden 3-9, Tucker 2-6, Paul 0-3), Toronto 9-32 (D.Green 4-13, Siakam 2-4, McCaw 1-1, Anunoby 1-2, Leonard 1-4, Powell 0-1, Gasol 0-1, Lin 0-1, Lowry 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 43 (Capela 15), Toronto 47 (Ibaka 15). Assists_Houston 22 (Paul 10), Toronto 16 (Lowry 6). Total Fouls_Houston 23, Toronto 15. Technicals_Lowry. A_19,800 (19,800).

