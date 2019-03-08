Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies 11, Rangers 10

March 8, 2019 6:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
DShelds cf 3 1 0 0 R.Tapia cf 3 1 1 2
Granite pr 2 1 1 0 T.Nevin 3b 2 1 1 1
Ro.Odor 2b 0 1 0 0 Arenado 3b 3 0 1 1
D.Arias 2b 1 1 0 0 Hampson pr 1 1 0 0
E.Andrs ss 3 1 2 4 D.Mrphy 1b 3 0 1 1
d’Arnud ss 1 1 1 0 Valaika pr 1 1 1 2
R.Gzman 1b 2 0 0 0 Boswell 2b 0 1 0 0
Pr.Beck 1b 1 0 1 3 T.Story ss 3 0 0 0
J.Gallo lf 3 1 2 0 Ncholas c 1 0 0 0
F.Rllin lf 2 0 1 0 Mundell ph 0 0 0 0
J.Mthis c 3 1 1 0 B.Srven pr 0 1 0 0
Trevino c 2 0 0 0 McMahon 2b 3 1 1 1
P.Wsdom 3b 4 1 1 1 P.Money 2b 2 0 1 1
Altmann 3b 1 0 1 0 Innetta c 2 0 2 0
Calhoun dh 4 1 1 0 Yo.Daza pr 2 1 0 0
C.Tocci rf 3 0 1 2 Tuchman lf 3 0 1 0
Alvarez rf 1 0 0 0 Hlliard lf 2 0 1 0
Wolters dh 3 1 0 0
C.Wlker ph 2 0 1 1
N.Cevas rf 2 1 1 1
Rodgers ss 2 1 1 0
Totals 36 10 13 10 Totals 40 11 14 11
Texas 004 300 120—10
Colorado 000 060 302—11

E_d’Arnaud (1), Mathis (1), Wisdom (1), Cuevas (1). DP_Texas 1, Colorado 0. LOB_Texas 9, Colorado 7. 2B_Gallo (2), Rollin (1), Wisdom (2), Altmann (1), Tocci (3), Nevin (2), Murphy (2), Mooney (3), Rodgers (1). 3B_d’Arnaud (1), Tapia (1). HR_Andrus (1), Valaika (4), McMahon (2). SB_DeShields (3), Granite (1), Hampson (4). CS_Odor (1), Tapia (2). SF_Beck (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lynn 4 1 0 0 0 4
Martin 1-3 6 6 6 0 0
Gardewine H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Hearn BS, 0-1 2 3 3 3 0 1
Feigl H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Huang L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 3 1
Colorado
Garcia 2 2-3 3 4 4 4 0
Horacek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Almonte 1 4 3 3 1 1
Musgrave 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lawrence 1 0 0 0 1 1
Pierpont 1 2 1 1 0 0
Griggs BS, 0-1 2-3 2 2 2 2 0
Gonzalez W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

WP_Gonzalez.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Chad Whitson.

Advertisement

T_3:26. A_9,258

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Security Cooperation Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.