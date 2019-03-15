Listen Live Sports

Rockies 2, Royals 1

March 15, 2019 7:16 pm
 
Kansas City Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld 2b 3 0 0 0 Blckmon rf 2 0 0 0
Cstllno 2b 1 0 0 0 N.Cevas pr 1 1 0 0
N.Lopez ss 3 1 0 0 Arenado 3b 2 0 0 0
J.Flres ss 1 0 1 0 Rodgers pr 1 0 1 0
C.Owngs 1b 3 0 2 0 D.Mrphy 1b 3 0 0 0
Arteaga 3b 0 0 0 0 T.Story ss 2 0 1 1
J.Soler rf 2 0 1 1 P.Money ss 1 1 0 0
Te.Gore pr 1 0 0 0 Da.Dahl lf 2 0 0 0
Cthbert 3b 3 0 0 0 Desmond cf 3 0 0 0
Schwndl 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Rbago c 0 0 0 0
Goodwin dh 4 0 1 0 McMahon 2b 3 0 2 1
Strling cf 3 0 0 0 Mundell dh 2 0 0 0
E.Mejia cf 1 0 0 0 Tuchman ph 1 0 0 0
Phllips lf 3 0 0 0 Wolters c 1 0 0 0
Bnfacio rf 1 0 0 0 R.Tapia cf 1 0 0 0
Gllgher c 3 0 0 0
Totals 33 1 5 1 Totals 25 2 4 2
Kansas City 000 100 000—1
Colorado 000 001 001—2

E_Arenado (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Kansas City 8, Colorado 9. 2B_Owings (7). SF_Story (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Lopez 5 2 1 1 5 2
Lovvorn BS, 0-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Zimmer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Ellis 1 1 0 0 1 1
Storen L, 0-1 0 1 1 0 1 0
Colorado
Lambert BS, 0-4 3 2-3 3 1 0 0 2
Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Dunn 1 0 0 0 0 2
Shaw 1 0 0 0 1 1
Oh 1 1 0 0 0 1
Howard 1 1 0 0 1 0
Bowden W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Storen (Rabago).

WP_Storen.

PB_Rabago.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:01. A_12,238

