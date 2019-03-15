Rockies 2, Royals 1

Kansas City Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld 2b 3 0 0 0 Blckmon rf 2 0 0 0 Cstllno 2b 1 0 0 0 N.Cevas pr 1 1 0 0 N.Lopez ss 3 1 0 0 Arenado 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Flres ss 1 0 1 0 Rodgers pr 1 0 1 0 C.Owngs 1b 3 0 2 0 D.Mrphy 1b 3 0 0 0 Arteaga 3b 0 0 0 0 T.Story ss 2 0 1 1 J.Soler rf 2 0 1 1 P.Money ss 1 1 0 0 Te.Gore pr 1 0 0 0 Da.Dahl lf 2 0 0 0 Cthbert 3b 3 0 0 0 Desmond cf 3 0 0 0 Schwndl 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Rbago c 0 0 0 0 Goodwin dh 4 0 1 0 McMahon 2b 3 0 2 1 Strling cf 3 0 0 0 Mundell dh 2 0 0 0 E.Mejia cf 1 0 0 0 Tuchman ph 1 0 0 0 Phllips lf 3 0 0 0 Wolters c 1 0 0 0 Bnfacio rf 1 0 0 0 R.Tapia cf 1 0 0 0 Gllgher c 3 0 0 0 Totals 33 1 5 1 Totals 25 2 4 2

Kansas City 000 100 000—1 Colorado 000 001 001—2

E_Arenado (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Kansas City 8, Colorado 9. 2B_Owings (7). SF_Story (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Lopez 5 2 1 1 5 2 Lovvorn BS, 0-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Zimmer 1 0 0 0 0 2 Ellis 1 1 0 0 1 1 Storen L, 0-1 0 1 1 0 1 0 Colorado Lambert BS, 0-4 3 2-3 3 1 0 0 2 Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Dunn 1 0 0 0 0 2 Shaw 1 0 0 0 1 1 Oh 1 1 0 0 0 1 Howard 1 1 0 0 1 0 Bowden W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Storen (Rabago).

WP_Storen.

PB_Rabago.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:01. A_12,238

