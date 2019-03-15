Rockies 2, Royals 1

|Kansas City
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Blckmon rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllno 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Cevas pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|N.Lopez ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Flres ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rodgers pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C.Owngs 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|D.Mrphy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arteaga 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Story ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.Soler rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|P.Money ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Te.Gore pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Dahl lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cthbert 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Desmond cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schwndl 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Rbago c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Strling cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mundell dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Mejia cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Phllips lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Tapia cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gllgher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|25
|2
|4
|2
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|000—1
|Colorado
|000
|001
|001—2
E_Arenado (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Kansas City 8, Colorado 9. 2B_Owings (7). SF_Story (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Lopez
|5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
|Lovvorn
|BS, 0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Zimmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ellis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Storen L, 0-1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Colorado
|Lambert
|BS, 0-4
|3 2-3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Johnson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dunn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Oh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Howard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bowden W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Storen (Rabago).
WP_Storen.
PB_Rabago.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:01. A_12,238
