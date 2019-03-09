Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 1

|Arizona
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|S.Brito cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|K.Marte ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Boswell 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A.Young 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Qrecuto 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Yo.Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lcastro lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ramos 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|D.Vrsho dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mundell 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Cron 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Cevas rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hlliard rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Rbago c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|D.Nunez c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|28
|1
|4
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|12
|5
|Arizona
|000
|000
|010—1
|Colorado
|100
|101
|20x—5
E_Lambert 2 (2). DP_Arizona 3, Colorado 1. LOB_Arizona 3, Colorado 7. 2B_Tauchman (2), Ramos (1), Nunez (1). 3B_Valaika (1). HR_Ramos (1). SB_Hampson (5). CS_Hampson (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Clarke L, 0-1
|3 1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Chafin
|BS, 0-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Krehbiel
|BS, 0-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Lopez
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Ginkel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|Hoffman W, 1-1 BS, 0-3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Lambert H, 2
|3 2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Tinoco S, 2-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Clarke (Daza), Johnson (Young).
WP_Krehbiel, Ginkel.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:48. A_9,372
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.