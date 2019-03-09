Listen Live Sports

Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 1

March 9, 2019 10:56 pm
 
Arizona Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
S.Brito cf 4 0 1 0 Hampson 2b 3 0 2 0
K.Marte ss 3 0 0 0 Boswell 2b 0 1 0 0
A.Young 2b 0 0 0 0 Rodgers ss 4 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 Valaika 3b 4 1 2 1
Qrecuto 3b 1 0 0 0 Tuchman lf 4 1 3 2
Peralta lf 3 0 1 0 Yo.Daza cf 3 0 0 0
Lcastro lf 1 0 0 0 C.Wlker dh 4 0 2 0
Sza Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 R.Ramos 1b 3 1 2 2
D.Vrsho dh 3 1 1 0 Mundell 1b 1 0 0 0
Ke.Cron 1b 2 0 0 0 N.Cevas rf 3 0 0 0
J.Mrphy c 3 0 0 0 Hlliard rf 1 0 0 0
I.Vrgas 2b 3 0 1 0 C.Rbago c 2 0 0 0
D.Nunez c 2 1 1 0
Totals 28 1 4 0 Totals 34 5 12 5
Arizona 000 000 010—1
Colorado 100 101 20x—5

E_Lambert 2 (2). DP_Arizona 3, Colorado 1. LOB_Arizona 3, Colorado 7. 2B_Tauchman (2), Ramos (1), Nunez (1). 3B_Valaika (1). HR_Ramos (1). SB_Hampson (5). CS_Hampson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Clarke L, 0-1 3 1-3 5 2 2 0 3
Chafin BS, 0-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Krehbiel BS, 0-4 1 1 0 0 0 0
Aguilar 1 1 1 1 0 1
Lopez 1 3 2 2 1 0
Ginkel 1 1 0 0 0 0
Colorado
Hoffman W, 1-1 BS, 0-3 4 2 0 0 1 5
Lambert H, 2 3 2-3 1 1 0 1 3
Tinoco S, 2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Clarke (Daza), Johnson (Young).

WP_Krehbiel, Ginkel.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:48. A_9,372

